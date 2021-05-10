Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong extends contract

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has extended his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has extended his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union until the end of the 2021/22 season, saying he hopes to compete for trophies after some "tough days".

The 28-year-old, who returned to action earlier this year after missing nearly 12 months through injury, was one of Ireland's standout players as they finished third in the Six Nations.

Those performances earned him a place in Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa -- he played all three Tests on the Lions' 2017 tour of New Zealand.

"Happy to sign on for one more year," Furlong said in an Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) statement issued on Monday.

"There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said the prop, who has 49 Ireland caps, had grown as a leader in the Irish squad.

"Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster," said Nucifora.

"He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tightheads in world rugby."

Furlong joins other senior players Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and Iain Henderson, who have all recently extended their contracts.

© 2021 AFP