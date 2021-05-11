Injured McLean 'devastated' to miss Scots' Euro 2020 campaign

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean (R) is devastated to be missing his country's Euro 2020 finals campaign due to a knee injury

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean says he is "devastated"to be missing Euro 2020 due to a knee injury, in what is Scotland's first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder played in all three of Scotland's recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers, while he also played a key role in Norwich making an immediate return to the Premier League.

Norwich said scans had revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean's right knee.

He suffered the injury in Norwich's final Championship match of the season -- a 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I'll miss the Euros," he tweeted.

"Lots of hard work to come and I'll be supporting the lads from afar."

McLean, who has been capped 20 times since making his debut in 2016, scoring once, faces three months out.

"Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury," Norwich said.

Scotland begin their campaign at the delayed European Championship against the Czech Republic on June 14 in Glasgow.

They then play old rivals England on June 18 at Wembley and face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on June 22 in Glasgow in their final group game.

