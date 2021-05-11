PSG suffer blow to league and cup hopes as knee injury rules out Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the rest of the season in France due to an injured right knee.

Paris Saint-Germain's quest to retain their Ligue 1 and Coupe de France crowns were dealt a blow on Tuesday when midfield maestro Marco Verratti was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old injured his right knee during a training session last week. Further tests on Monday revealed he would be absent for up to six weeks.

As well as Wednesday's Coupe de France semi-final against Montpellier, he will miss PSG's final two Ligue 1 games against Reims and Brest.

His presence in the Italy squad for the summer's European Championships is also in doubt.

"Marco is very upset that he won't be able to play with us," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

"We're all disappointed as well. I just hope can recover to feature for Italy."

Verratti last played on 4 May in PSG's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Discipline

He was one of several PSG players who lost their composure during the final 20 minutes of the second leg game as their ambition to contest a second consecutive Champions League final unravelled.

In the aftermath of the elimination, Pochettino vowed that his players would find redemption in the Coupe de France as well as Ligue 1.

However, a 1-1 draw at Rennes on Sunday left them three points behind Ligue 1 pacesetters Lille with two games remaining.

On Wednesday night, PSG will also be without defender Presnel Kimpembé. He will be suspended for the match after he was sent off for a crude tackle on Rennes striker Jérémy Doku.

Pochettino though will welcome back star striker Kylian Mbappé. The 22-year-old was unable to play in Rennes due to suspension after missing last Tuesday's game against City because of a calf injury.

While PSG are seeking their sixth Coupe de France in seven years, Montpellier have not lifted the trophy since 1990.

