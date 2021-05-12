Ewan wins Giro fifth stage, De Marchi retains pink jersey

Caleb Ewan (R) took the sprint finish of the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia

Advertising Read more

Cattolica (Italy) (AFP)

Caleb Ewan won the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday in a sprint finish as Italy's Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the overall lead.

Lotto rider Ewan overtook Giacomo Nizzolo to triumph in the final metres of a flat, initially uneventful stage that was suddenly hit by a raft of falls as the race came to its climax in Cattolica on the Adriatic coast.

The most notable of these was Spaniard Mikel Landa, considered one of the potential contenders for overall victory, who crashed heavily in the last five kilometres of the 177km ride from Modena.

He was stretchered off the road by a medical team after crashing into Tuesday's stage winner Joe Dombrowski, who fell into the peloton after hitting a traffic island.

Thursday's sixth stage is a 160km run from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno.

© 2021 AFP