French Open tennis chiefs impose negative Covid test requirement on fans

Rafael Nadal won the French Open title for a 13th time in 2020.

Fans hoping to attend this year's French Open tennis tournament in Paris will be forced to prove they are not infected with the coronavirus.

French tennis chiefs on Wednesday said spectators needed to show that they had a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of going to the Roland Garros stadium or have a certificate of vaccination.

The second Grand Slam tournament of the season is set to start on 30 May.

Just over 5,000 fans will be allowed in across the 30 hectare site until 9 June

That figure will rise to just over 13,000 in line with a government decision to increase fan numbers to 65 percent capacity.

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 40,000 fans flocked daily to site on the western fringes of Paris.

"This is undoubtedly a very significant shortfall compared to a normal edition," said Ameli Oudea-Castera, the secretary-general of the French Tennis Federation.

"There will be very important work on clearing up the financial situation."

Last year's Roland Garros was delayed by four months due to the pandemic. A maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed on site each day. Rafael Nadal won his 13th men's singles title while Iga Swiatek became the first winner from Poland of a Grand Slam title.

