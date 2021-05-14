Andrew impresses in 100m breaststroke win in Indianapolis

American Michael Andrew swims to victory in the men's 100m breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles (AFP)

Michael Andrew won the men's 100m breaststroke at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis on Thursday in 58.67sec, and said he's got lots of room for improvement before the US Olympic trials and Tokyo Games roll around.

"I think if I had swum this evening as clean as I did this morning, I could have gone 58.3," Andrew said after his finals victory that came on the heels of his 58.82 performance in the heats.

"There were a ton of mistakes, I was short on my turn and my foot broke on the surface on the breakout to come home. So there were a few things that I would have liked to have done differently but I felt really strong.

"I'm a little bummed I didn’t get an American record," he said of coming up shy of Kevin Cordes' national mark of 58.64. "That's what I was going for, but I'm happy with it."

The time put him fourth-fastest in the world this year, with Briton Adam Peaty's 57.39 topping the list in 2021.

Lilly King, aiming to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 100m breaststroke, won the women's race in 1min 05.47sec.

That was outside her own 2021 world-leading 1:05.32, but saw her finish comfortably in front of Emily Escobedo (1:07.66).

Among other finals on Thursday, the second day of the four-day meeting, Blake Pieroni won the men's 100m freestyle in 48.76sec, with former Olympic gold medallist Nathan Adrian second in 48.91.

Linnea Mack won the women's 100m free in 54.00 ahead of Kate Douglass (54.30).

Singapore's Quah Zheng, who trains in Texas, won the men's 200m butterfly in 1:56.94. Egypt's Marwan El Kamash won the men's 400m free in 3:48.17.

