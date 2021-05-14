Racing battle back to edge Pau in Top 14 play-off boost

Advertising Read more

Pau (France) (AFP)

Racing 92 scored four tries to defeat struggling Pau 35-29 on Friday to move into second place in the Top 14 table and boost their play-off hopes.

Pau were 20-18 to the good at the interval and had edged ahead at 29-28 with just 10 minutes left.

However, Scottish star Finn Russell set-up what proved to be Racing's winning try for winger Donovan Taofifenua.

"We expected a big fight and we got it," said Racing centre Gael Fickou.

"It's never easy to win away. We had to take four points here so it's a great victory.

"It was tense, we emerged the winners and it's a great step towards qualification."

Samoan back-rower Giovanni Habel-Kuffner scored the opening try for Pau on the quarter-hour mark before Ibrahim Diallo responded five minutes later, breaking through three tackles.

Tumua Manu moved Pau back in front with a try created by scrum-half Thibault Daubagna.

Elton Jantjes kicked the extras but Racing stayed in touch with their second try of the first period scored by Kurtley Beale with Virimi Vakatawa creating the opening.

After the interval, the boot of Jantjes kept Pau out in front at 26-21.

Hooker Teddy Baubigny brought Racing level with his team's third try of the night, converted by Maxime Machinaud.

Back came Jantjes with another penalty for a lead of 29-28 after 70 minutes.

However, that was the cue for the Russell and Taofifenua double act to settle the game in Racing's favour.

