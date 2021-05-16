Cycling 'supertuck' pioneer Mohoric in high speed fall at Giro

Keeping low: Cyclists employ the 'supertuck' on the Tour de France in 2019

Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio) (Italy) (AFP)

One of the men credited with pioneering cycling's now banned aerodynamic supertuck position suffered a high speed downhill crash at the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

Mohoric stunned crowds at the under-23 2013 world championships in Italy by cycling downhill sat crouched on his bike frame in a position studies later suggested gained up to 15 percent speed advantage.

Chris Froome adopted a version of the supertuck successfully at the Tour de France, as did world champion Julian Alaphilippe while 90's star Marco Pantani also used a variation of the position.

The 26-year-old Slovenian Mohoric was in his saddle however when he hit a crack in the road on stage nine of the Giro, snapping his bike in two and landing on his head after a midair summersault.

Mohoric wanted to continue but was taken away in a neck brace.

Cycling's governing body the UCI banned the supertuck as of April 2020 after widespread complaints that the position put other riders at risk.

Virtuoso downhill racers with nerves of steel used the tuck position to pick up speed before getting back onto the saddle and kicking into the pedals, but most riders did not dare.

