PSG breeze past Reims to take Ligue 1 title race with Lille to the final day

Kylian Mbappé scored his 26th goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Reims.

The Ligue 1 title race will be won in Brest or Angers next Sunday after pacesetters Lille drew and second-placed Paris Saint-Germain won on Sunday night.

Lille were held to a goalless draw by Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

At the Parc des Princes, PSG, seeking an eighth title in nine years, crushed Reims 4-0.

PSG started at a furious pace and made the breakthrough 11 minutes into the encounter from the penalty spot.

Neymar converted the kick after Yunis Abdelhamid handled Kylian Mbappé's goalbound shot.

The fault appeared accidental as the defender tried to stop Mbappé's effort.

But referee Clément Turpin brandished a red card and did not relent despite appeals to consult the video assistant referee.

The second goal was self-inflicted. As they tried to pass their way out of the right hand side of their penalty area, Reims defender Thomas Foket pushed the ball towards the penalty spot.

But instead of finding teammate Woet Faes, Mbappé stole in to slot the ball past Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. It was the France international's 26th goal of the season in Ligue 1.

It was effectively the end for Reims. David Guion's side toiled diligently to keep the score respectable as PSG took their foot of the gas in the latter stages as they prepare for Wednesday's final of the Coupe de France. against Monaco.

Skipper Marquinhos added the third in the 68th minute. And substitute Moise Kean rolled in the fourth in the dying seconds.

Lille have 80 points going into their final match of the season at mid table Angers.

Christophe Galtier's squad will be crowned champions for the first time since 2011 with a victory. A draw will suffice if PSG fail to collect all three points at Brest who need at least a draw win to ensure their Ligue 1 survival.

