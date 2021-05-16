What a moment: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker heads in the winner against West Brom

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"It's too emotional. For these past months for everything that happened to me, to my family, but football is my life. I play since I remember with my father. I hope he was here to see it, but I am sure he saw it with God on his side and is celebrating."

-- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after scoring a 95th-minute winner against West Brom. Alisson's father died in February after drowning in a swimming accident in his native Brazil.

"I really wanted this title. This had been one of the most important titles in my career. I'd won 10 in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros and really wanted it here too."

-- Rafael Nadal after beating Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 to win a 10th Italian Open title.

"The Next Gen young people? Me, Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) are reinventing the Next Gen. We are the Next Gen."

-- Djokovic after he and Nadal had played for the 57th time

"When my coach told me it was 6-0, 6-0, I was, like, Really? Isn't that a mistake?"

-- Poland's Iga Swiatek after routing Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in just 45 minutes in the Italian Open final in Rome.

"I had a horrible day."

-- Pliskova

"It's the knees and the family which will decide that."

-- Roger Federer says he has no plans to retire just yet despite his 40th birthday approaching in August. The Swiss star returns to action in Geneva this week.

"I would never have thought that this would happen. What Gerd Mueller did is incredible. Sharing the record with him makes me very, very proud."

-- Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski on equalling Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

"I don't leave because it's easy. It's not like I turn away and don't look back. No, there are moments when you have to be there and there are moments when that's it, it's finished, it's time to change. But for the good of everyone, not just for me."

-- Zinedine Zidane casting doubt over his future as Real Madrid coach.

"Thank you VAR! What an amazing technology."

-- Leicester City goal scorer Youri Tielemans after VAR ruled out a Chelsea goal in his team's 1-0 FA Cup final win at Wembley.

"It took a lot of guts for me to go back to the Challenge Tour at 46 years old when you're probably old enough to be most of the guys' father."

-- Golfer Richard Bland on winning his first title at the British Masters at the age of 48 and in his 478th event.

