Bristol extend Premiership lead with Gloucester win as fans return

West Country win - Bristol boss Pat Lam saw his Premiership leaders beat Gloucester 39-7 on Monday Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam was delighted with a 34-17 win at Newcastle

Bristol Bears moved 12 points clear at the top of the English Premiership table after a 39-7 win at home to southwest rivals Gloucester on Monday as fans returned to Ashton Gate.

The lifting of some coronavirus restrictions meant 3,128 spectators -- Bristol's first home crowd since March last year -- saw the hosts eventually enjoy a bonus-point success.

This victory left Bristol on the brink of a home semi-final in the title deciding play-offs, which will feature the top four clubs at the end of the regular season.

Bristol, however, found it tough going for large parts of a match where Gloucester were a man down as early as the 16th minute, when Argentina lock Matias Alemanno saw red for a tip-tackle.

Pat Lam's men had three first-half tries disallowed, with full-back Charles Piutau spurning another chance before substitute Alapati Leiua and Piutau also had scores chalked off by the officials.

Bristol's dominance, however, was eventually rewarded thanks to tries from Piutau, wing Max Malins, flanker Ben Earl, No 8 Nathan Hughes and centre Semi Radradra, with fly-half Callum Sheedy kicking two penalties and four conversions.

All 14-man Gloucester had to show for a gutsy effort was a Santiago Carreras try converted by Billy Twelvetrees.

In Monday's other match, Newcastle put a further dent in Northampton's hopes of a top-four finish with an 18-10 win at Kingston Park, second-half tries from Adam Radwan and Chidera Obonna proving decisive.

