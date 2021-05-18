Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson calls time on 45-year coaching career

Roy Hodgson says he will step away from the rigours of full-time coaching after 45 years in jobs in Europe and the Middle East.

Veteran coach Roy Hodgson said on Tuesday he will step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old took over in south-east London from Frank De Boer in September 2017 with the club bottom of the Premier league after losing their first four matches.

“After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of Premier League football,” Hodgson said in a statement.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.

“I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.”

Hodgson began his senior coaching career in Sweden in 1976. His odyssey took in Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, the United Arab Emirates as well as clubs in his native England before he was appointed boss of his country's national team in 2012.

He led the squad at the 2012 European championships and into the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they were eliminated after the group stages.

A last-16 exit to Iceland at the 2016 European championships soured his legacy but he rebounded just over a year later at Palace.

During his four years, Palace have not finished lower than 14th.

“His record with us simply cannot be overstated,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

“He is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times.

“We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution.”

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is understood to be among the candidates to replace Hodgson.

Hodgson added: “I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time and I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me.”

