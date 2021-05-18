Deschamps recalls Benzema to France squad for European championshipss

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will feature in a France squad for the first time since October 2015.

France boss Didier Deschamps on Tuesday ended his perennial snub of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema by recalling the veteran striker to the national squad for next month's European championships.

Benzema, 33, last featured for his country against Armenia in October 2015.

Deschamps, who has led France since 2012, ostracised the player from the team due to his involvement in an alleged extortion scam involving Benzema’s former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Despite a starring role in Madrid’s surge to a hat trick of Champions League crowns between 2016 and 2018, he did not win a place in the 2016 European championship squad nor the one for the 2018 World Cup.

His exclusion ultimately proved academic as Deschamps’ men reached the 2016 final - where they lost to Portugal - and claimed the world crown after sweeping past Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Reflection

Explaining his decision to draft in the former Lyon striker, Deschamps said: “The most important thing is today and tomorrow. We've seen each other. We had a long talk. I needed him to come back, he needed to come back.”

Benzema will vie for a starting berth up front with Marcus Thuram, Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder and Ousmane Dembélé.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to skipper the squad which includes 15 of the players who hoisted the World Cup in Russia.

“I’ve been confronted with difficult situations and I’ve always passed over my personal case,” Deschamps added.

“The France team does not belong to me. I am well aware that the responsibility I have is important because of the choices I have to make."

The tournament, which starts on 11 June with a match between Italy and Turkey in Rome, should have taken place in 2020 but was postponed due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A year on, the disease is still rampant across Europe but organisers Uefa say fans following a strict health protocol will be allowed into stadiums at the 11 venues hosting the matches.

France start their Group F campaign on 15 June against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

They will also take on Hungary and the defending champions Portugal.

The top two from each of the six groups as well as the four best third-placed teams progress to the last-16 knockout stages.

The final will take place on 11 July at Wembley in London.

