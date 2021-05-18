French police arrest four over Marquinhos burglary

While Marquinhos was playing in PSG's loss to Nantes, burglars were holding up his family

Advertising Read more

Versailles (France) (AFP)

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the burglary at the home of Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos in March, the Versailles prosecutor's office said.

The four suspects in custody, aged 17, 20, 28 and 29, were arrested in Paris and its suburbs, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

According to a source close to the inquiry, the individuals have previous convictions, in particular for burglary with violence.

The crime occurred on March 14, while PSG were losing to Nantes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

A gang broke into the PSG captain's home in the Yvelines, west of the French capital, while members of his family were there.

There was some "violence", a source said. The Brazil centre-back's father was hit in the ribs but avoided any serious injuries.

The robbers took 1,500 euros (1,830 dollars) in cash as well as luxury bags.

"No one was hurt and everyone is fine. More fear than harm," Marquinhos posted on Instagram after the incident.

During the same match, thieves also broke into the home of another PSG star, Argentina's Angel Di Maria, in Neuilly, just outside Paris, and took jewellery and watches.

© 2021 AFP