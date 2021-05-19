Fans allowed into stadiums and amateur sports restart after coronavirus lockdown

Following a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules, fans will be allowed into venues such as the Roland Garros stadium to watch play at the French Open tennis tournament.

As bars and terraces reopened across France after a six-month national lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, amateur sports also kicked back into life on Wednesday - with several restrictions.

Under 18s were given the green light to pursue contact sports such as football, rugby and handball indoors or outdoors.

Swimming pools have also been given the green light to reopen for school-age children and certain organisations catering to youth and handicapped people.

Players over 18 are still only allowed to train or take part in competitions outdoors and without contact.

Contact sports for adults will be authorised from 9 June.

Further up the chain of sporting prowess, a maximum of 1,000 spectators will be allowed into stadiums from Wednesday so long as they are all seated.

The move will be of little consolation to football fans of Ligue 1 clubs.

The final round of the French top flight takes place on Sunday. However the matches - which will decide the title and relegation battles - will be played behind closed doors because the 9pm kick-off time coincides with the start of the daily curfew imposed by Emmanuel Macron’s administration.

The 2021 Coupe de France final, which begins at 9.15pm at the Stade de France on Wednesday night, is another victim of the curfew so too the night sessions at the French Open tennis tournament which starts on 30 May at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

