Icardi and Mbappé on target as PSG outwit Monaco to claim Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain won a record-extending 14th Coupe de France on Wednesday night following a 2-0 win over Monaco.

Niko Kovac's Monaco side went into the showdown at the Stade de France boasting two wins against his expensively assembled opponents.

They beat them back in November in Monaco when Thomas Tuchel was in charge and again in February at the Parc des Princes after Mauricio Pochettino had replaced the German.

However, on a chilly night in May, it was third time unlucky.

After the military band played the French national anthem and both teams were presented to the French president Emmanuel Macron, the initial exchanges between the sides were appropriately formal and precise.

The first flurry of exuberance came 11 minutes into the encounter following a corner.

Angel Di Maria swung the kick in from the right, PSG skipper Marquinhos failed to connect cleanly with his header but the ball fell to Danilo whose goal-bound shot cannoned off a defender and away to safety.

For all the intricate approach play that followed, the opening goal was a thing of playground slapstick.

Goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki passed to defender Axel Disasi but he failed to control the ball.

It fell to Monaco old-boy Kylian Mbappé who rolled it across the face of the goal for Maurco Icardi to tap in. It was the Argentine's fifth goal in the competition this season.

Majecki had to be alert soon after to prevent PSG from doubling their advantage.

He got down well to palm away Alessandro Florenzi's long-range drive after PSG broke away from sustained Monaco pressure

Despite dominating possession throughout the second-half, Monaco could not manufacture a way though for the equaliser. When scraps emerged at the edge of the box, the shooting was wayward.

Mbappé nearly made it 2-0 after 80 minutes when he spotted Majecki off his line. His chip from 40 metres beat the goalkeeper but the bar saved Monaco.

It was a temporary reprieve.

A minute or so later, the 22-year-old France international delivered the coup de grace and Pochettino's second piece of silverware at PSG after the Trophée des Champions in January.

Di Maria picked up the ball on the right and surged past defenders towards the box.

He shaped to shoot but instead slid the ball through to the on-rushing Mbappé who lifted the ball delicately over Majecki to register his seventh goal in this year's tournament .

It was a fitting finish for Di Maria's own slice of PSG history: a record 104th assist for a goal.

Neither side will have long to celebrate nor ruminate.

Both teams face crucial games in Sunday's 38th and final round of Ligue 1 fixtures.

PSG, who play at Brest, need to better Lille's result at Angers if they are to lift their eighth top flight crown in nine years.

Monaco, who interrupted that run of titles in 2017, must beat Lens to ensure the third spot which leads to next season's Champions League.

"The entire team was good tonight," Pochettino told Eurosport. "They worked hard for each other and they showed they understand that kind of effort is needed to beat teams like Monaco.

"It's another trophy for the club and it will give us good heart for Sunday's match at Brest."

