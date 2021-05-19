The guys who came in from the cold: Müller and Hummels return to Germany squad

Mats Hummels (right) and Thomas Müller featured in Germany's 2014 World Cup winning team. They were told in March 2019 they would not feature again in the national team but have been recalled for next month's European championships.

Germany boss Joachim Low on Wednesday recalled the veteran duo Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels to his 26-man squad for next month’s European football championships.

Low, who is stepping down after the tournament, told the pair in March 2019 that they would no longer feature in his teams while he attempted to rejuvenate a squad that had failed to advance past the group stages at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Since the international snub, Müller, 31, has played a key part in Bayern Munich’s relentless haul of trophies that included the 2020 Champions League, European Super Cup and German Super Cup.

During the last Bundesliga season, Müller scored 11 and set up 18 goals as Bayern secured a ninth consecutive top flight crown.

Müller and teammate David Alaba also became the first players to win 10 Bundesliga championship medals.

Hummels, 32, finished the season with a DFB Pokal winners medal after Borussia Dortmund swept past RB Leipzig.

The duo - members of the 2014 World Cup winning team - both celebrated their recalls on social media.

Hummels, who has played 70 times for Germany since 2010, said he was delighted to be selected for the squad.

Ich bin sehr glücklich und stolz wieder dabei zu sein @DFB_Team



I am really happy and proud to play for 🇩🇪 again https://t.co/cNt8vzkwb6 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) May 19, 2021

Explaining his decision to end the duo's ostracism, Low said: "You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances.

"In defence we have not had the desired stability recently. Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience."

Germany kick off their Group F campaign against France on 15 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

They will also play the defending champions Portugal as well as Hungary.

The tournament, which was postponed from last year due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, starts on 11 June with a match between Italy and Turkey in Rome.

The top two teams from the six pools advance to the last-16 knockout stages with the four best third-paced teams.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 11 July.

