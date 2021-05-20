Harlequins' Brown to appeal against six-match ban

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Mike Brown is to appeal against the six-match ban for stamping that threatens to bring his Harlequins career to an abrupt end, it was announced Thursday.

The former England full-back was sent off for the first time in his career after treading on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor during Harlequins' 48-46 Premiership victory at Twickenham Stoop on May 9.

As a result of his previous spotless disciplinary record, the panel halved the length of the ban from 12 weeks to six, but that would still mean he would be barred from the Premiership final if Quins make it all the way through.

The 35-year-old's online appeal hearing will take place on Wednesday, May 26, the Rugby Football Union announced Thursday.

Brown won the Premiership title with Harlequins in 2012.

But England's most-capped full-back is set to finish his 16-year career at the London club at the end of the campaign to join Newcastle.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the play-offs, with fourth-placed Harlequins 11 points clear of nearest pursuers Northampton with just three rounds to go.

If Brown's ban is upheld, and should Quins fail to reach the play-offs or are knocked out in the semi-finals, his Newcastle debut will be delayed.

