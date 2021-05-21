Major champs like Phil's chance at oldie but goodie PGA win

Phil Mickelson, left, took the PGA Championship lead at age 50 and 49-year-old Padraig Harrington, center, likes his chances to win at Kiawah Island

Kiawah Island (United States) (AFP)

Phil Mickelson has the skill to pull off a shocking victory at age 50 at the PGA Championship, according to fellow major winners watching him at Kiawah Island.

The US left-hander, a five-time major winner, fired a three-under par 69 in gusting winds at the Ocean Course on Friday to seize a 36-hole lead on five-under 139.

"I think he has the bit between his teeth. I think he believes he can do it in these conditions," three-time major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland said.

"In the position he's in, I expect him to contend, and I wouldn't put it past him being there at the end of the week."

Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, would be the oldest major winner in history, eclipsing the mark set by American Julius Boros at age 48 at the 1968 PGA Championship.

"Is it surprising to see him up there? I don't think you can ever count Phil out," 2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland said. "He's one of the best players to ever play this game, so I don't care what kind of form he's in."

Woodland doesn't see 50 as any sort of limit, noting Tom Watson's playoff loss at age 59 in the 2009 British Open.

"Watson almost won at 60. And Phil drops bombs now. Phil hits it a long way," he said. "If he keeps it in play with the way his short game is, he's going to be in contention a lot."

Harrington, who turns 50 in August, was on 144 after 36 holes, and 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland was happy to see the elder statesmen succeed.

"Phil is obviously Phil. He's one of the best players of all time. It's great to see those boys playing well and out here competing. It just shows you that age is only a number."

Mickelson has thrived in high winds that battered other big names.

"This is a tough golf course, and I think he can be right there with how good his short game is," Woodland said.

- No wide ones from Phil -

Australian Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, was happy that Mickelson wasn't soaring bad misses off the tee.

"With Phil, you kind of get some off-the-map drives that make it very interesting, and he's kept it very, very straight over the last two days," said playing partner Day.

"Usually with Phil you can get some pretty wide ones. He kept it in front of him... if he can hit it the way he has been, he's going to be around on Sunday for sure."

Harrington says a course dictating patience like Kiawah might be perfect conditions for Mickelson.

"You can be patient on these courses. You've got to make a few birdies, but it suits somebody who is a player, somebody who is thinking," he said.

"I'm bullish about where I am and I'm sure Phil is, too. He's going to push no matter what. He's not here to make the cut. He's not here to finish.

"Even 15th would be a disappointment. You know what? Even second would be a disappointment for Phil."

