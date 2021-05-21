'No official request' from India to change Test dates, say England

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

The England and Wales Cricket Board says there has been "no official request" from India to move the dates of the five-Test series due to take place in August and September.

It follows reports that alterations to the schedule have been broached on an informal basis.

The postponement of the Indian Premier League as a result of the country's coronavirus crisis has created a fixture crunch, with 31 highly lucrative matches still to be played and little time in the calendar to stage them.

Reports in the Indian press suggested officials at the Board of Control for Cricket in India had considered bringing forward their series in England, which is due to begin on August 4 and end on September 14 to create a viable window.

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled," said an ECB spokesman.

Moving the series would create difficulties for the host venues and fans, who were shut out in 2020. It could also clash with the launch of The Hundred competition.

