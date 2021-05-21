Yang Yong-eun disqualified from PGA for incorrect scorecard

South Korea's Yang Yong-eun, the first Asian man to win a major golf title, was disqualified from the PGA Championship on Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard

Kiawah Island (United States) (AFP)

South Korean Yang Yong-eun, the first Asian man to win a major golf title, was disqualified from the PGA Championship on Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Yang made the error following his second round at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, in which he fired an 83 to stand on 14-over 158, well over the 36-hole cut line.

Yang signed for a par on the par-4 10th when he actually made a bogey 5 on the hole. After his card was returned, he left the scoring area and was subsequently disqualified.

In 2009, Yang won the PGA Championship at Hazeltine for his historic major triumph, outdueling Tiger Woods in the final round for the victory.

Yang, 49, had missed the cut in six of his past seven PGA Championship starts.

