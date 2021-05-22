Casper Ruud wins Geneva tennis final

Advertising Read more

Geneva (AFP)

Casper Ruud won the ATP Geneva Open with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in Saturday's final.

The Norwegian third seed completed an impressive clay court build-up to the French Open with a victory that makes him one to watch at Roland-Garros when the Grand Slam begins on May 30.

"This season I've been playing well on the clay and I'm looking forward to Paris," Ruud said on court afterwards.

"If I am in the second week, I will be very happy."

It was Ruud's second career title, with the 22-year-old having won Buenos Aires last year.

© 2021 AFP