Italian teen Pilato sets new 50m breaststroke world record

Budapest (AFP)

Italian teenager Benedetta Pilato set a new world record for the 50m breaststroke in the semi-finals of the European Swimming Championships on Saturday.

The 16-year-old clocked 29.30 seconds to better the previous best of 29.40sec set by American Lilly King in 2017.

Pilato won world silver in the event behind King in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019.

The 50m breaststroke, unlike backstroke and butterfly over the same distance, is not a race included in the Olympic Games.

© 2021 AFP