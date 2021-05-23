Inter Milan fans celebrate Serie A title outside and inside San Siro

Inter fans gather outside the San Siro stadum prior to the final match of the season.

Milan (AFP)

Several thousands Inter Milan fans gathered outside the San Siro stadium to celebrate the team's 19th Serie A title on Sunday before the final game of the season against Udinese.

Some 4,000 fans were outside with a further 1,000 allowed inside the 75,000-seater stadium to watch in the stands.

It was the first time this season that spectators were allowed inside a stadium for a league game in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number were allowed assist at the Coppa Italia final in Reggio Emilia during the week.

The fans gathered early in the day with fireworks, flares and singing as the team bus arrived before the afternoon match.

Antonio Conte's side will be presented with their first Serie A trophy since 2010 after the game having denied his former club Juventus a 10th consecutive league title this campaign.

