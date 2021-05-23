Lille seal the Ligue 1 deal with with victory in Angers

Burak Yilmaz scored Lille's second goal in the 2-1 win over Angers that propelled them to their first Ligue 1 title since 2011.

Lille claimed their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 after a dramatic final round of games in the French top flight.

Christophe Galtier's pacesetters went into their fixture at Angers needing to match the result of PSG who were playing at Brest.

With the final round of games all starting at the same time, Lille drew first blood 10 minutes into their encounter at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Renato Sanches’ pass bissected the Angers rearguard and Jonathan David steered the ball past the goalkeeper Paul Bernadoni to register his 13th - and possibly most important - goal of the season.

Buoyed by their midweek victory over Monaco in the final of the Coupe de France, PSG could have upped the ante in the 19th minute.

Romain Faivre was adjudged to have fouled Angel Di Maria in the penalty area. Neymar stepped up but he poked his effort wide.

Faivre’s reprieve lasted 20 minutes. From Di Maria’s corner, he contrived to put through his own net to give PSG the edge.

However, knowing a draw would deprive them of the title, Lille sailed further into the distance.

On the stroke of half-time, they were awarded a penalty following Bernadoni’s clumsy challenge on David.

Burak Yilmaz was in a more clinical mood than Neymar. The Turkey international sent Bernadoni the wrong way to double Lille’s advantage and put them 45 minutes away from glory.

Angelo Fulgini halved the deficit in stoppage time to threaten a twist but Lille held on for a 2-1 victory and lavish celebrations.

Kylian Mbappé secured PSG's 2-0 victory 19 minutes from time to up his Ligue 1 tally to 27 goals for the season

Just below the top two, Monaco claimed third place and the final berth in next season’s Uefa Champions League from Ligue 1.

They drew 0-0 at Lens and had to thank their Cote d'Azur neighbours Nice for winning at Lyon 3-2.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored either side of Kasper Dolberg’s strike to give Lyon a 2-1 lead.

But Hassane Kamara and William Saliba ended Lyon's yen to compete in European club football's most prestigious tournament.

They will have to content themselves with Thursday nights in the Europa League along with Marseille

At the other end of the table, Nantes finished in 18th - the relegation play-off slot following a 2-1 loss at home against Montpellier.

Brest occupied the spot while Nantes were at 1-1. But Andy Delort's winner 13 minutes from time gave Montpellier the points and sent Nantes into a two-game combat to stay in the top flight.

