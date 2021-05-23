Mass fall on Giro forces Buchmann out and 30 minutes break

Emanuel Buchmann after his fall on stage 15

Grado (Italy) (AFP)

The 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia was halted for 30 minutes on Sunday by a spectacular mass crash that knocked several riders, including Emanuel Buchmann, out of the race.

Buchmann, a German who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, started the day sixth overall but pulled out after hitting his head in a mass fall a few kilometres outside Grado, where the stage started.

The two-time paris-Nice winner had been in a contender for the Giro podium.

Organisers neutralised the race to allow medical staff to reach injured riders.

Three others, the Eritrean Natnael Berhane of Cofidis, Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro of EF and Dutch rider Jos van Emden of Jumbo-Visma, also quit the race.

The 147km race restarted 30 minutes later, with top two Egan Bernal and Simon Yates safely tucked into the peloton.

