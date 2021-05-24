Pulisic, Steffen head US squad for Nations League

Christian Pulisic heads a large contingent of foreign-based players in the US squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League

Los Angeles (AFP)

United States coach Gregg Berhalter named his squad for the CONCACAF Nations League finals on Monday, with Champions League finalists Christian Pulisic and Zach Steffen spearheading a 23-man roster dominated by overseas-based players.

Chelsea star Pulisic and Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Steffen will be on opposing sides on Saturday when their Premier League clubs clash in the Champions League final in Porto.

That fixture means both players will be unavailable for the USA's friendly against Switzerland in St. Gallen on Sunday.

However they will link up with the squad in time for the June 3 Nations League semi-final against Honduras in Denver on June 3.

The final takes place on June 6, with Mexico and Costa Rica in the other side of the draw.

"We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy," Berhalter said.

"It's been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the national team."

As well as Pulisic and Steffen, Berhalter's squad includes Juventus's Weston McKennie, Barcelona's Sergino Dest and Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna.

Nineteen members of the squad are based with clubs in Europe with four playing in Major League Soccer.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA)

