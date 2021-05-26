Donnarumma to leave AC Milan as free agent, says Maldini

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave AC Milan this summer, club director Paolo Maldini announced on Wednesday, with the Italy goalkeeper set to pick his new club as a free agent.

Donnarumma's Milan contract expires at the end of the month and he has been linked with moves to La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester United and even bitter Serie A rivals Juventus.

"We need to show respect for someone who has given a lot to Milan, he has never disrespected us. We're going our separate ways but I can only wish him the very best," Milan legend Maldini said on social media platform Twitch.

Seven-time European champions Milan finished second in Serie A last weekend, securing Champions League football for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Donnarumma was a near ever-present in Stefano Pioli's side, who looked to be challenging for the title only to fall away in the second half of the campaign.

"I think we need to thank every player involved in this incredible season, 'Gigio' has been a leader and often our captain," added Maldini.

Donnarumma, 22, is widely considered one of the world's best keepers and will be between the sticks for Roberto Mancini's Italy at this summer's delayed Euro 2020.

He made his Milan debut as a 16-year-old academy graduate in 2015 and since then has played over 200 times for the club, cementing his reputation as Italy's top stopper.

Milan are set to secure his replacement, as Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan underwent a medical with the 'Rossoneri' on Tuesday ahead of a move from the newly-crowned French champions.

© 2021 AFP