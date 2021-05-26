Villareal boss Emery urges players to show character to beat Manchester United

Unai Emery is attempting to lead Villareal to their first major European trophy in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Villareal boss Unai Emery has urged his players to show their character and upset the odds when they take on Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Advertising Read more

Emery led Sevilla to a hat trick of titles in the competition between 2014 and 2016 and was at the helm of Arsenal when they lost to Chelsea in the 2019 final.

A fourth success in European club football’s second most prestigious competition would furnish Villareal with a first trophy since they lifted the 2004 Intertoto Cup.

“It’s a tough competition and there are very big teams,” said Emery. “But Villarreal have earned a spot among them. It’s been very deserved. We need to take the game to where we want it, to show our character. "

Emery gained a measure of revenge over his former employers in north London when he eliminated Arsenal in the semi-finals of this season's tournament.

But the 49-year-old Spaniard acknowledged Manchester United would start the final in Gdansk as favourites.

“But that’s only important in the build-up,” Emery added. “During the match, the form you’re in and the chances you get are the important things. United have great players and a lot of history."

Pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Emery’s counterpart at United, eagerly embraced that heritage ahead of a clash which falls on an auspicious day for the club as well as the manager.

On 26 May, United won the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich in which Solskjaer scored the stoppage-time winner.

The day is also the birthday of Sir Matt Busby, who led the club to its first European Cup in 1968 with the likes of George Best and Bobby Charlton.

“My wife’s birthday is on the 26th … we got married on the 26th, so I have to believe in destiny," said Solskjaer.

“It’s a special number for us, for my family as well. I’m not very superstitious but it looks like a good sign.

“And when it’s something positive you think it will work in your favour,” Solskjaer added.

“But the players need to do their job and maybe we can honour Sir Matt’s birthday with another win."

Silverware

Victory would give the 48-year-old Norwegian his first piece of silverware since he took over as United boss in December 2018 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho who had steered the side to the 2017 Europa League title.

“These are big nights for us," Solskjaer admitted. "It might be the stepping stone for something better to come because this team is a young team we have rebuilt over the last couple of years."

Emery, who has coached at Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia, also said victory could fire Villareal’s ambitions.

“Villareal’s is a credible and stable project, which has had great moments," he said.

"The club has broken through barriers in recent years. This season, we’ve broken through the semi-final ceiling. We’re proud of that and want to take a step forward. We want to win the competition.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe