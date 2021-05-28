Juventus dismiss Pirlo and line up former boss Allegri

Andrea Pirlo was only in charge at Juventus for a single season

Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo as head coach on Friday less than a week after the side qualified for next season’s Champions League. Former boss Max Allegri, who guided the side to five consecutive Serie A titles before leaving in 2019, is expected to take over.

Pirlo, who played for the Turin giants between 2011 and 2015, replaced Maurizio Sarri at the start of the 2020/21 season.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in his front line, Pirlo was unable to maintain the club’s quest for a 10th consecutive title as Inter Milan - under the former Juve boss Antonio Conte - strode away to the crown.

Juve only qualified for next season’s Champions League after Napoli slumped to a 1-1 home draw with Verona in the last game of the campaign allowing Pirlo’s men to sneak into fourth place following their 4-1 win at Bolgna.

A club statement on Twitter thanked 42-year-old Pirlo for his work during his nine months in charge.

Pirlo, who played 116 times for Italy, was a surprise choice to replace Sarri. He took over as reserve team coach at the end of July 2020 and was promoted to the top job eight days later.

Despite a last-16 exit in the Champions League, Pirlo steered Juve to the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia during his brief reign.

Allegri won 11 trophies during his five years at the helm. Reports in the Italian media say the 53-year-old will earn nearly 20 million euros during his hree-year deal with the club.

