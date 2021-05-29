Talking about My Kai as Chelsea beat Manchester City to claim Champions League

Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy on Saturday night following a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Germany international Kai Havertz scored the winner just before half-time to give the west Londoners their second crown nine years after dispatching Bayern Munich after a penalty shoot-out.

The latest triumph over Pep Guardiola’s City was their third in six weeks. In April, Chelsea beat City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Earlier this month, they recorded a 2-1 win in the Premier League.

But in the prelude to the final at the Estadio do Dragao, City were expected to impose their superiority.

Decisive

However it was last summer’s 80 million euro recruit from Bayer Leverkusen who decided the destination of the trophy. “It’s an incredible feeling," he told BT Sport. “We deserve it.”

Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard in January as Chelsea boss, lost last season’s final against Bayern Munich when he was at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain.

“I was so grateful to arrive a second time,” the German told BT Sport.

“But I had a feeling this was different. Somehow you could feel it. This is unbelievable. To share it with everybody is unbelievable. I don’t know what to feel. The players were determined to win this, we wanted to be the stone in City’s shoe.”

France international midfielder N'Golo Kante, was voted the man of the match.

"It's amazing," he told French broadcaster RMC Sport. "It's the result of a lot of efforts and difficulties during the season but in the end it is the work of a whole group.

"We suffered, and we battled until the end but we were rewarded with the victory."

City finish the season with the English Premier League title and the League Cup.

