Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 1 as Thiem steams into the distance

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open final in 2018 and 2019 but the fourth seed hasn't been in good form since winning the US Open in 2020. After losing to Pablo Andujar, at least he turned up to his press conference ... not like some.

Osaka can speak but won't speak

A couple of days before the start of the 2021 French Open, the women’s second seed Naomi Osaka said she wouldn’t take part in the post-match press conference because reporters’ questions tended to open up doubts at a time when she needed to be positive. The top brass at the French tennis federation - which organises the French Open - weren’t too chuffed about what we in the Daily Review shall dub the Osaka Gambit. Despite frantic behind-the-scenes lobbying, Osaka didn't relent and will have to pay the 13,000 euro fine for skipping the session with my fellow jackals and vultures following her first round win over the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig. The bosses of the other three Grand Slams have joined their French Open counterparts to bare their teeth with a not so gentle warning about career choices.

Osaka did speak

Before flouting article III H. of the Grand Slam tournament code of conduct, La Osaka did agree to talk to the on-court interviewer Fabrice Santoro. How could she not says yes to Fab? He’s so sympa - as the locals might say. Clearly, not like those drooling animals from the probing pack. Fab's brief isn’t to niggle and menace though. The former player is there to sauce proceedings. And he lays it on thick. “How do you like the new centre court? he dolloped. Osaka said it was cool. “We’ve given you some flowers for your mother because it’s Mother’s Day and we know how much your mum means to you,” he basted. And Osaka gratefully accepted them on behalf of mum and then went on the charm offensive. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the crowd and I hope everyone enjoys watching the tennis here today.” Clearly when Osaka's set, she can match.

Naomi speaks some more

Flushed by the success of the now garrulous Osaka, Fab pressed for more. Oh Fab, you should have got out while you were fabulous. He asked how her clay court game was going - this to a player who has won Grand Slam tournaments on hard courts at the US and Australian Opens. “It’s a work in progress,” Osaka replied and was just about to go on to explain when Fab stopped her and said he didn’t understand the English - necessary since he is also supposed to translate into French for those in the crowd who have dished out cash to watch tennis and not have an English lesson. After a cringeworthy couple of seconds, Osaka clarified. “The more I play on the clay, the better I will get.” They should pay her 13,000 euros for this.

'Tis the season to be jolly

Pablo Andujar rode his luck on centre court and after four hours and 28 minutes of toil recorded his first victory from two sets to love down. The fact that it came against the fourth seed and two-time finalist Dominic Thiem made it sweeter. It was the 35-year-old Spaniard’s second victory over a top 10 player in a couple of weeks. At the Geneva Open he accounted for a certain local hero called Roger Federer on his way to the semi-finals. “It’s like Father Christmas has come along.” said the veteran. Ho, ho, ho. And at least 84,000 euros in prize money.

Edgy starts

Ah, the thrill of the opening round. After watching Andujar dispatch Thiem, the review roved through the grounds and paused awhile at Court 14 to watch Kei Nishikori against the Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi. Nishikori, a former world number four, was in all sorts of trouble in the fifth set. But from from 2-4 down, he won four games on the trot to secure the decider 6-4 and book a place in the second round. There was even more fun on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Oscar Otte was leading his fellow German Alex Zverev a merry dance. The world number 152 took the opening two sets off the sixth seed. But then Zverev turned on the afterburners and lost only four more games after that to advance. As for the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, he had to save a set point during the first set against the stylish Frenchman Jérémy Chardy. The 22-year-old Greek took the opener on a tiebreak and after it was more or less one-way traffic. Sumptuous shotmaking from both players during the two-hour encounter on centre court. Tsitsipas is a born talker - even has a youtube channel. No chance of him ever being fined.

