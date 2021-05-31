Birthday girl Swiatek beats up her chum to move into French Open second round

iga Swiatek (right) began the defence of her French Open women's singles title against one of her best friends on the tour Kaja Juvan.

It was out of her teens and into the second round for birthday girl Iga Swiatek on Monday as the Pole successfully started the defence of her women's singles title at the French Open in Paris.

The 20-year-old began spectacularly against Kaja Juvan from Slovenia. She swept through the first set in 23 minutes.

But points started to take longer in the second set as Juvan found her range and rhythm. She fought her way back from a break down and had two points to take the set into a tiebreak.

But she squandered her advantage and became embroiled in a dogfight to hang on.

She saved three match points but succumbed to the mounting pressure to allow Swiatek to get over the line in one hour and 27 minutes.

Experience

“I’ve never been a defending champion even in one of the small tournaments,” said Swiatek after her win. "You never know what’s going to happen so I've just kept up with my routines.”

Juvan, who is one of Swiatek’s best friends on the women’s tour, was gracious enough to remain on centre court and join the handful of fans in a rendition of Happy Birthday.

“Thank you all very much,” added Swiatek. “I don’t know what to say. It’s never easy playing against one of your friends and sometimes it’s hard to switch modes … but Kaja didn’t give me any birthday gifts on court.”

