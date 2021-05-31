Postlberger double joy at Dauphine

Lukas Postlberger of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line

Saugues (France) (AFP)

Lukas Postlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe won a hilly second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday to claim the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The Austrian, the sole survivor of a long-range breakaway, just clung on for the win after a 172 slog over five verdant hills from Brioude to Sauges.

Overnight leader and surprise winner of Sunday's opening stage Brent Van Moer finished three minutes down on the peloton, which sped up the final incline trying to catch Postelberger.

Sonny Colbrelli was again second and lies 12sec off the overall lead while Alejandro Valverde is in third at 20sec.

In the final chase, Briton Chris Froome a four-time Tour de France winner, was dropped as he continues to struggle to rediscover his form.

The eight-day stage race is a warm up for the Tour de France which starts from Brest in four weeks time.

Ineos appear to have the strongest team in the Criterium to support Geraint Thomas but the field also contains Nairo Quintana, Steven Kruijswijk and Miguel Angel Lopez.

