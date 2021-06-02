Botia gets four-week ban for European final red card

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

La Rochelle's Fijian centre Levani Botia was on Wednesday suspended for four weeks after his red card in the European Champions Cup defeat by Toulouse.

The 32-year-old was sent off in the 28th minute of the final on May 22 at Twickenham for a high tackle on Toulouse full-back Maxime Medard.

Medard had to leave the match after failing a concussion protocol.

When Botia was sent off the game was tied 6-6 but Toulouse went on to win 22-17.

The ban, announced by organisers EPCR, effectively cuts short Botia's season with La Rochelle.

Should the club have to dispute a play-off for teams finishing 3rd-6th and go on to reach the Top 14 final, he would be free to play.

As it stands La Rochelle are second in the league on 77 points and need only one point in the final round of regular season matches, against Clermont on Saturday, to guarantee themselves a direct semi-final spot.

La Rochelle and Botia have the right to apeal.

