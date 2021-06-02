The shoes of Serena Williams bear the message "I will never stop"

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 4:

Headlines

+ 'Kind of fun' for Serena

+ Medvedev into third round for first time

+ Nishikori's eight hours to make third round

Top results

Serena Williams (USA x7) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 7-5, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Sidelines

Shop talk for Zverev

-- Alexander Zverev leapt to the support of a British reporter who had his media credentials withdrawn for conducting an interview with the German from inside a supermarket.

"I'm not a politician. I play tennis. I come to talk to you guys. I hope he gets his media pass back. I don't want to be the reason why he lost his media pass. I think he did it more as a joke," said the sixth seed after reaching the third round.

Cirstea living in the moment

-- Twelve years after reaching her one and only Slam quarter-final in Paris, Sorana Cirstea is enjoying something of a rebirth this year, winning the Istanbul title and making the final in Strasbourg last weekend.

The 31-year-old Romanian's triumph in Turkey was the second of her career but 13 years after her first in Tashkent in 2008.

The secret for the turnaround?

"COVID, it changed my life in a good way," said Cirstea.

"I see things differently, and I'm much more mature. I take it day by day now. I don't go ahead too much and I try to enjoy being in the moment, in the now, because you never know what more tomorrow will bring."

Ninth time lucky

-- Argentina's Federico Delbonis made the French Open third round for the first time in nine appearances with a 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Pablo Andujar.

Delbonis hit 14 aces and 54 winners. He and Stefanos Tsitsipas both have a season-leading 18 clay court wins.

Who's saying what

"I'm happy in the end to talk about it, because we are the way we are, and it's maybe stupid trying to be a different person or to be someone that people want you to be. I didn't want that, and I'm trying always to be open and my true self."

-- Daria Kasatkina on discussing her sexuality in a Russian TV documentary.

"We have fun on and off the court. He was a young father, and he's still a young father, I think. He's not 50 years old yet. I'm already 22."

-- Casper Ruud on his father, coach and former tour player Christian who made the third round in Paris in 1995 and 1999.

"If I lose here, I'm on a plane the next day and I go home and I see my wife and my kids. It's all good from there."

-- Big-serving John Isner taking a relaxed approach to winning or losing in Paris.

"I feel like I have played five matches already. Trust me, I hate playing five sets. I don't do it on purpose."

-- Kei Nishikori after winning a second successive five-setter and spending eight hours on court just to make the third round.

"When you see the old masters, some of the greats, it allows me when I'm going to buy art for myself, more contemporary, emerging artists, it allows me to have a better understanding for what I'm buying."

-- America's Reilly Opelka on his visit to the Borghese in Rome on the eve of the French Open.

