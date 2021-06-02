New Zealand's Conway marks Test debut with Lord's hundred

Hundred hero - New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the opening day of the first Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

New Zealand's Devon Conway joined a select group of cricketers on Wednesday by marking his Test debut with a hundred at Lord's.

The South Africa-born opener found himself thrust into the action straight away after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and batted in the first of a two-match series against England.

But while star batsman Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor both fell cheaply, the 29-year-old Conway pressed on to a 163-ball century, reaching the landmark with a flamboyant whipped legside four, his 11th boundary off England debutant fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord's, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.

Batsmen to have scored Test debut hundred at Lord's (player, total, team, opposition, year):

Harry Graham 107 AUS v ENG 1893

John Hampshire 107 ENG v WIS 1969

Sourav Ganguly 131 IND v ENG 1996

Andrew Strauss 112 ENG v NZL 2004

Matt Prior 126 no ENG v WIS 2007

Devon Conway TBC NZL v ENG 2021

TBC = to be confirmed, Conway's innings still in progress

© 2021 AFP