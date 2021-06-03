Conway hits debut 200 in New Zealand's 378 all out against England

200 on debut - New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his landmark feat on the second day of the first Test against England at Lord's on Thursday

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway made exactly 200 on Test debut before he was last man out in a first-innings total of 378 on the second day of the series opener against England at Lord's on Thursday.

The South Africa-born left-hander was in sight of becoming the very first batsman in the 144-year history of Test cricket to carry their bat -- bat throughout the entire innings -- in their first knock in the format when he was run out to end a stay of more than nine-and-a-half hours.

Nevertheless, it needed a review of a close call before it was confirmed that England captain Joe Root had taken the bails off in time.

Even so, Conway was only the seventh batsman to make a double hundred on Test debut.

He faced 347 balls, with 22 fours and went to 200 in style when he hooked express fast bowler Mark Wood for the only six of his innings.

New Zealand No 11 Neil Wagner, also born in South Africa, made an entertaining 25 not out off just 21 balls.

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson, like Conway making his Test debut, led England's attack with four wickets for 75 runs in 28 overs.

This is the first of a two-Test series.

© 2021 AFP