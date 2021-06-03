England quick Wood's treble leaves New Zealand reeling

England's Mark Wood (L) celebrates after dismising New Zealand's Mitchell Santner for 0 on the second day of the first Test at Lord's

London (AFP)

England fast bowler Mark Wood rocked New Zealand with a three-wicket burst as the hosts fought back on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

New Zealand lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7.

At lunch on the second day, they were 314-7, with Test debutant Devon Conway extending his overnight hundred to 179 not out.

Wood, the quickest member of England's four-man pace attack, had interval figures of 3-64 in 25 overs having bowled 18 wicketless overs on Wednesday's first day of this two-match series.

South Africa-born Conway shared a fourth-wicket stand of 174 with Henry Nicholls before his fellow left-hander holed out off Wood for 61 to spark the collapse.

New Zealand, who face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton later this month, resumed on 246-3.

Conway was 136 not out, already the highest score by anyone making their career Test debut at Lord's, surpassing Sourav Ganguly's 131 for India in 1996.

Conway carried on from where he left off by cover-driving England great James Anderson for four.

And Nicholls, 46 not out overnight, completed a fifty by on-driving Stuart Broad, second only to Anderson in England's all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, for his fourth boundary in 158 balls.

It was Nicholls' second fifty in as many matches at Lord's after his 55 during New Zealand's agonising 2019 Super Over defeat by England in the 2019 World Cup final -- the Black Caps' last appearance at the 'home of cricket'.

But he fell when he could only help a short ball from Wood to England debutant Ollie Robinson at long leg.

It was a welcome moment for Robinson, who found himself having to apologise after play on Wednesday when racist and sexist tweets he had first posted as a teenager were published again.

Wood then removed BJ Watling for just one, with the aid of a sharp slip catch by Dom Sibley as the wicketkeeper aimed legside.

New Zealand were then 292-5, with Durham paceman Wood having taken two wickets for three runs in 14 balls.

Fellow seamer Robinson, who took two wickets on Wednesday, then had Colin de Grandhomme lbw for nought on review, with Mitchell Santner also out for a duck when he chipped Wood to mid-off.

Conway, however, held firm to compile what is now the second-highest score by any New Zealand batsman in a Test at Lord's behind Martin Donnelly's 206 made in 1949.

