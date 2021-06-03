Barty limped out of the French Open

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 5:

Headlines

+ World no. 1 Barty retires injured

+ Federer loses cool, beats Cilic in four sets

+ Djokovic eases into third round

Top results

Magda Linette (POL) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 6-1, 2-2 -- retired

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Roger Federer (SUI x8) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Sidelines

'Kind of anyone can win a Slam'

-- Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the world number 81, reached the third round for the first time and said she thinks she can go all the way. With the top three in the rankings all absent from the third round, the draw is wide open.

"I think we are at times where anyone in the women's tennis, anyone can win a slam, kind of. Not like anyone, anyone, but a lot of girls," she said. "I believe anything is possible."

Berrettini out of the 'darkness'

-- Italian Matteo Berrettini said after his third-round Roland Garros exit to German qualifier Daniel Altmaier last year that "all he could see was darkness" after the Covid-19 shutdown and injury problems.

But he has reached three finals in 2021, winning the title in Belgrade, and thrashed Federico Coria in straight sets on Thursday.

"So when I struggle, I struggle. When I'm happy, I'm happy. But before it was a little bit too dark," said the ninth seed. "I have to work, and I'm proud of what I have done."

Fritz in defeat and in wheelchair

-- American number one Taylor Fritz suffered a surprise defeat in four sets by Germany's Dominik Koepfer and appeared to pick up an injury on match point.

The 30th seed had to be helped from the court in a wheelchair.

Who's saying what

"It's heartbreaking... It's disappointing to end like this. I've had my fair share of tears this week. It's all good. Everything happens for a reason."

-- Ashleigh Barty after being forced to end her campaign early.

"I know she (Barty) has been playing a lot of matches. I honestly wanted to play her, but Magda is a great player."

-- Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who will next face Magda Linette, the beneficiary of Barty's retirement.

"I'm the boss in the house."

-- Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on her relationship with Gael Monfils.

"That was a joke, because I'm going to get told off after he gets off the court that I said that. It was a joke."

-- Svitolina tries to play down her on-court "joke" about the Frenchman.

"I'll take that every day of the week if it's Gasquet. Come on, Richard. You can do it, mate."

-- Cameron Norrie on his next opponent who will be either Richard Gasquet -- or 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"I'm playing well, feeling great. I'm ready to go deep in this tournament."

-- Novak Djokovic sends out a warning to his rivals.

