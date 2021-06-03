Inter name Simone Inzaghi as Conte successor

Simone Inzaghi will take over at Inter following a five-year spell in charge of Lazio

Rome (AFP)

Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on Thursday.

Former Lazio boss and Italy international Inzaghi, 45, has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro.

Eight of the clubs that finished in the top 10 of Serie A have changed coach since the end of the season.

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo, left Lazio last week after a five-year spell in charge, turning down an offer of a contract extension to instead take up the challenge at Inter.

Conte walked away last month with a year still left on his deal following clashes with the club's cash-strapped Chinese owners.

The ex-Juventus and Chelsea coach refused Suning's planned cost-cutting which would have prevented him building the team he wanted to challenge at home and in Europe.

Conte led Inter to their 19th Italian league title, and first since Jose Mourinho's treble-winning side in 2010.

Inzaghi will reportedly earn four million euros ($4.9 million) annually, almost three times less than Conte.

