Lost causes: Uneven rivalries in tennis

Gerulaitis at Roland Garros in 1982

Paris (AFP)

Rafael Nadal on Thursday took his head-to-head record against Richard Gasquet to 17-0 with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 win in the French Open second round.

It equals the record for one-sided rivalries in the sport and recalled the famous line of Vitas Gerulaitis when he finally defeated Jimmy Connors in New York in 1980 after 16 defeats in 16 meetings.

"No one beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row," he said.

Sadly for Gerulaitis, he still ended his career with a 17-0 losing record against Bjorn Borg.

"There's the rest of us, and then, there's Bjorn Borg," said Gerulaitis.

AFP Sport looks at the one-sided match-ups:

Bjorn Borg v Vitas Gerulaitis 17-0

Novak Djokovic v Gael Monfils 17-0

Roger Federer v David Ferrer 17-0

Roger Federer v Mikhail Youzhny 17-0

Ivan Lendl v Tim Mayotte 17-0

Rafael Nadal v Richard Gasquet 17-0

