Wet, wet, wet: Groundstaff pull covers across the Simonne Mathieu court as rain fell on Friday

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 6:

Headlines

+ Serena stays on course for 24th Slam

+ Medvedev in last 16 for first time

+ Police arrest player over suspected match fix

+ Tsitsipas ends US men's hopes

+ Third seed Sabalenka knocked out

Top results

Serena Williams (USA x7) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Reilly Opelka (USA x32) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x31) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt John Isner (USA x31) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1

Sidelines

Bring on Serena

-- Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made the last 16 of a Slam for the first time by beating Russia's Elena Vesnina and had no doubt over who she would prefer to face for a quarter-final spot.

#photo1

"Serena, the legend of the sport. Of course I want to be with her on the court, to feel this power and everything. I was watching her matches when I was growing up," said the 21st seed.

Snow joke for Tamara

-- Tamara Zidansek is used to living dangerously, on and off the court. In the first round she saved a match point to knock out sixth seed and former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu. Away from tennis, the 24-year-old from Slovenia also enjoys risks by going snowboarding.

"I was doing snowboard cross but it's not like when you see at the Olympics or where four people go down at the same time. It was just me," said Zidansek who has made the last 16 of a Slam for the first time.

Young at heart

-- When 17-year-old Coco Gauff steps on court to face US compatriot Jennifer Brady in the third round on Saturday, she will do so as the youngest player in the last 32 since 16-year-old Michelle Larcher de Brito in 2009. Gauff also is the youngest American to reach the third round at Roland Garros since 16-year-old Serena Williams in 1998.

27th time lucky for Delbonis

-- At the age of 30 and playing in his 27th Grand Slam event, Argentina's Federico Delbonis finally made the second week of a Slam by beating Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

Who's saying what

"We have played a lot of Lego."

-- Serena Williams on how she spends her off-time with daughter Olympia.

"Nobody else is Serena out here. It's me. It's pretty cool."

-- Williams on her ability to turn sets and matches around.

"You ask me always the same question, guys. I tell you one million times in one month. Just copy and paste to Italian press."

#photo2

-- Italian veteran Fabio Fognini a little tired of discussing his teenage compatriots Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

"I chose tennis because I was really cold snowboarding. Oh, my God, I don't like the cold weather at all."

-- Tamara Zidansek on her chosen sporting career.

"Oh, my God. Burj Khalifa. It's the highest building."

-- Zidansek when asked if her career was an house, what of house would it be.

"Probably I still haven't arrived there."

-- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, still only 29 but a quarter-finalist 10 years ago, when asked if she felt like one of the more mature players on court.

© 2021 AFP