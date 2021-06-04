Newton pulled from NFL Patriots practice with sore hand

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was pulled from an NFL off-season workout on Friday after suffering an injury on his right throwing hand

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was removed from a Friday practice session early to allow the NFL team's training and medical staff to examine an injury to his throwing hand.

The 32-year-old signal caller was participating in an optional training workout with the Patriots when he suffered the injury, thought to have come when his right hand struck another player's helmet.

Newton was pulled and spent time with Patriots trainer Jim Whelan and a team doctor, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels checking on Newton before continuing work with the club's three other quarterbacks -- first-round draft pick Mac Jones, veteran Bryan Hoyer and third-year player Jarrett Stidham.

Jones had a brace upon his right calf.

Newton's final drill was evading pass rushers. After he exited, owner Robert Kraft was among those who chatted with Newton before he settled in and watched the remainder of the practice from the sidelines.

McDaniels said Newton's grasp of the New England attack has improved after a full off-season to work with the club.

Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player while with Carolina, was released by the Panthers in March of 2020 and signed with the Patriots last July. He threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns but was intercepted 10 times.

He also ran 137 times for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns as New England went 7-9 in the club's first campaign since 1999 without Tom Brady, and their first losing season since 2000.

