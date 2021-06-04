NFL Titans make deal with US wrestler Coon as blocker

Adam Coon, shown competing at the US Olympic trials, has agreed to terms with the NFL's Tennessee Titans after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Adam Coon, a world Greco-Roman wrestling runner-up at 130kg, has agreed to terms with the NFL's Tennessee Titans on a contract as an offensive lineman, the club announced Friday.

Coon, who stands 6-foot-5 (1.96m) and weighs 300 pounds, failed to land a spot on the US Olympic squad for next month's Tokyo Olympics and is turning his attention to blocking in the NFL, likely as a guard.

Coon was second at the 2018 world championships in Budapest, losing 9-0 in the championship match to Russia's Sergey Semenov, and in 2019 won the Pan American title at 130kg after a college wrestling career at the University of Michigan.

He has not played American football since being named an all-state high school linebacker in Michigan in 2013.

Coon seeks to find a spot on an offensive linemen group that has helped Derrick Henry lead the NFL in rushing each of the past two seasons, the star rusher topping 2,000 yards in the 2020 campaign.

© 2021 AFP