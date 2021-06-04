Ric, Cam, Dom: The three outsiders hoping to stun 'Big Three' at French Open

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Ricardas Berankis, Cameron Norrie and Dominik Koepfer are hoping to topple Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer respectively in the French Open third round on Saturday.

AFP Sport looks at their chances:

Ricardas Berankis

-- Ranked 93 in the world, 30-year-old Berankis is the only Lithuanian in the world's top 400. He has never beaten world number one Djokovic in three meetings with their most recent clash coming at Roland Garros in 2020.

Berankis won just five games in a straight-sets second round loss.

He is a former world junior number one and won the boy's title at the US Open in 2007.

French Open best: 3rd rd, 2021

On his time off, Berankis spearfishes in the lakes of Lithuania.

Cameron Norrie

-- Johannesburg-born Norrie has the biggest task of the three men on Saturday when he tries to become only the third man to beat 13-time champion Nadal at Roland Garros in 16 years.

The 25-year-old left-hander, ranked 40, is enjoying a breakout season on clay, reaching the finals in Estoril and Lyon.

Has played Nadal twice already this season, losing at the Australian Open and in Barcelona on clay where the Spaniard won in straight sets for the loss of just five games.

French Open best: 3rd rd, 2021

If he hadn't been a tennis player, Norrie says he'd like to have worked as an estate agent.

Dominik Koepfer

-- The 27-year-old, who faces Federer for the first time on Saturday, is ranked 59 and was one of four German men to reach the last 32.

Born in Germany but based in Florida, Koepfer came late to the professional ranks, turning pro at 22 after studying at university in New Orleans, earning a finance degree.

French Open best: 3rd rd, 2021

Admires Nadal. "He never gives up and is mentally brutally strong. After every lost point he looks almost like he looks after a point won."

