Ineos Aussie Richie Porte takes Criterium control

Advertising Read more

La Plagne (France) (AFP)

As the Criterium du Dauphine climbed into the clouds on an Alpine summit finish on Saturday Australia's Richie Porte emerged with the overall lead with a single stage remaining.

The stage itself was won by an exultant Mark Padun of Bahrain Victorious, who threw back his head and laughed as he crossed the line at the La Plagne ski resort at 2072m above sea level.

Ineos new recruit Porte, third in last year's tour de France, attacked from a kilometre out and only Miguel Angle Lopez was able to follow, the Colombian coming third on the day.

Overnight leader Alexey Lutsenko is now second overall at 17seconds with Geraint Thomas in third.

The stage took in the tough ascent and tight descent of the Cormet de Roseland with its hairpin bends and breathtaking lake below.

Sunday's final stage in the Upper Savoy features some tough climbing but the finish line comes 16km after the final summit.

© 2021 AFP