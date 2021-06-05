Perpignan power back into Top 14 while Biarritz await second chance

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

Fiji fly-half Ben Volavola scored one of Perpignan three tries as they won promotion back to the French Top 14 by beating Biarritz 33-14 in Saturday's Pro D2 final in Montpellier.

Volavola crossed as did former New Zealand sevens winger George Tilsley and young full-back Melvyn Jaminet scored the other 23 points to seal a return to the top-flight after relegation in 2019.

Biarritz will have a second chance against the 13th-place finisher in the Top 14 in next weekend's play-off.

Perpignan, who had former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter on their books in 2009, named Volavola inside Argentina centre Jeronimo de la Fuente.

Former England No. 8 Steffon Armitage captained Biarritz, who beat Vannes in last weekend's semi-final.

The Catalans lead 16-9 at the break after Tilsley's early effort and Jaminet's efforts from the tee. Irish scrum-half James Hart kicked three penalties for Biarritz.

Early in the second half, Biarritz lost centre Francis Saili, who won two All-Black caps in 2013, to a yellow card for a deliberate knock on and within two minutes Volavola scored.

Jaminet added a third try with six minutes left before hooker Lucas Peyresblanques claimed a consolation effort for the five-time Top 14 champions.

Biarritz, who last played in the first division in 2014, will play Pau or Bayonne next Saturday, depending on which side finishes in 13th place after Saturday's final round of Top 14 games.

