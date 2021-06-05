Stotts out as head coach of Portland Trail Blazers

Following their first round elimination by the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers have parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts

Los Angeles (AFP)

Terry Stotts, the second winningest coach in franchise history, has agreed to part ways with Portland following the Trail Blazers' first round exit in the NBA playoffs this season.

Stotts led Portland to eight straight playoff appearances but they managed to get past the first round just once in the last five seasons.

"I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons," said club president Neil Olshey. "This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it's in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction.

"Terry will always hold a special place in the Trail Blazer family and the Portland community. We relied on the integrity, professionalism and consistency he brought to the job every day and we wish he and Jan nothing but the best."

Portland's latest first round exit saw them lose in six games to the Denver Nuggets. They finished with a 42-30 record this season.

In nine seasons as head coach, Stotts compiled a 402-318 record, second only to Jack Ramsay, who coach the team from 1976-1986.

"We are all grateful for Terry's contributions and his nine years with the Trail Blazers," said chair Jody Allen. "I appreciate his steadfast dedication to the players, the game, and the broader Portland community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

