Wales draw blank against Albania in final Euro warm-up

Gareth Bale's introduction as a substitute enlivened Wales' performance in a 0-0 draw against Albania

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales failed to get a winning send-off to Euro 2020 as Albania held them to a 0-0 draw in front of 6,500 fans in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Dragons start their European Championship campaign in a week's time against Switzerland and will need a much-improved display when the tournament begins in Baku.

For the most part, it was a frustrating exercise for interim manager Robert Page as Wales created few chances.

The entrance of Gareth Bale from the substitutes' bench breathed life into the contest and Wales had late openings to avenge their 2018 friendly defeat to Albania.

Bale's arrival 19 minutes from time instantly produced panic in the Albania penalty area for Neco Williams to sting the palms of goalkeeper Gentian Selmani with the game's first shot on target.

Moments later Kieffer Moore tested Selmani again after being picked out by a delicious Bale cross, but Albania held firm in the closing stages.

The match was the first time since November 2019 Wales have been able to welcome fans back to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite not having much to cheer, they gave the players a rousing send-off in a lap of honour at full-time.

Wales will also face Turkey and Italy in Group A of Euro 2020.

© 2021 AFP